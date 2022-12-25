Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Sunday, 25 December 2022 – Netizens have reacted hilariously to a photo of a youthful pastor who was captured on camera in a club indulging in alcohol.
The man of God preaches water but drinks wine literally.
He was seen in the viral photo busy gulping a bottle of his favourite alcoholic drink while dancing the night away.
The photo is trending and sparking reactions among online users.
It was posted on a popular Facebook page and captioned, “Half Jesus, half sinner this one,”.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>