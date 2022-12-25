Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 December 2022 – Netizens have reacted hilariously to a photo of a youthful pastor who was captured on camera in a club indulging in alcohol.

The man of God preaches water but drinks wine literally.

He was seen in the viral photo busy gulping a bottle of his favourite alcoholic drink while dancing the night away.

The photo is trending and sparking reactions among online users.

It was posted on a popular Facebook page and captioned, “Half Jesus, half sinner this one,”.

Check this out.

