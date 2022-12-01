Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Musician, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy was one of the big winners at the 2022 MOBO Awards.

Burna Boy who had been nominated under the category of Best International Act at the MOBOs alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake and Summer Walker had come out tops as the winner of the award.

Other nominees under the category included Jazmine Sullivan, Skilibeng, Jack Harlow and fast-rising global act, Tems.

Burna also won the Best African Act, beating Asake, Rema, Fireboy, and Omah Lay.

This brings the star’s MOBO award wins to a total of three following his 2021 win as the Best International Act.

The MOBO Awards is an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, and more.