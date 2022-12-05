Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – UK authorities have released new details about the burglary on England star Raheem Sterling’s home, revealing that his wife, Paige Milian, 27, and three children were not inside at the time of the raid.

Thieves broke into the father of three’s £6million gated home in Surrey on Saturday night before making off with a reported £300,000 worth of watches, prompting the Chelsea star to return home from Qatar to be with his family.

There had been reports that his partner, Paige Milian, 27, was inside the house with her three children.

A statement issued by Surrey Police this morning suggested she arrived home some time after the burglary.

Detectives are now investigating the raid which Sterling’s England teammates were informed of in a team meeting yesterday just hours before kick-off against Senegal. It’s the second time the star has been targeted, with thieves also attempting to burgle his home in Cheshire four years ago.

Surrey Police said: ‘We are currently investigating a report of a burglary.

‘Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3 after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.

‘Enquiries to establish the circumstances are underway and the investigation is ongoing.

‘No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.’

Sterling and property developer Ms. Milian have three children: his daughter, and eldest, Melody Rose, as well as two sons, Thiago and Thai.

Many of the 27-year-old’s teammates are understood to be considering increasing their own levels of personal protection, with the horrific incident being the latest in a string of burglaries on footballer’s homes.