Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A Buckingham Palace staffer has been accused of racism towards a British-born African guest during her visit.

The guest identified as Ngozi Fulani, was visiting the palace for an event on behalf of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, to mark the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

She was reportedly quizzed over her nationality at a reception yesterday, November 29, by the royal household employee.

While it was an honour to be there, she said she was horrified when a Palace staffer approached her, moved her hair to see her name badge and asked: “Where do your people come from?”

The woman repeatedly questioned what part of Africa she was from and when she first came to the UK, Ngozi claimed.

She said the experience, just 10 minutes after arriving, left her with “mixed feelings” about the royal visit.

Ngozi disclosed that she was traumatized over the alleged incident, and further described how she felt “insulted” by the ordeal.

Following the response on Twitter, Ngozi thanked “all those who have sent such beautiful messages of support”.

The Palace is now investigating the damaging claims which come 18 months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world alleging a member of the royal family made racist remarks about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.