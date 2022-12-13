Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – BTS member, Jin has ditched his signature look as he prepares to embark on mandatory military service in South Korea.

Jin, who is the first singer in the band to commence with his military service, said of the new hairdo on the Korean app Weverse, ‘Cuter Than I Thought.’

The 30-year-old is slated to commence his military training today, December 13, as South Korean law mandates able-bodied males to serve in the range of 18 and 21 months in the military.

Sungdeuk Son, who is the director of music performance for the popular boy band, posted the image on Instagram. He captioned the shot, ‘I hope you have a healthy trip and be a precious time in your life..’

The label for the group, Big Hit Music, asked for fans not to visit Jin, saying they will update fans on how he is doing while he is away.

‘Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army,’ the company said. ‘Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.’

It continued: ‘The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.’

‘We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.’

The military service of the entertainers did provoke debate in South Korea, where Olympians and classic musicians have been granted exceptions to their service.

Refusing to serve the mandatory military requirements in South Korea is criminal and also has major social implications.