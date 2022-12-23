Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Brixton Academy has been ordered to stay closed for a month after two people including a fan died when they were crushed at Asake’s concert.

The concert had to be abandoned after a large number of ticketless fans tried to rush inside the southwest London venue on December 15

A Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and 23-year-old security guard Gaby Hutchinson, died from injuries caused by the crush.

According to Mail Online, councillors gathered today to discuss a request from the Met Police for a summary review of the venue’s licence.

The Academy has been shut since the incident and was today ordered to remain so until January 16, when councillors will meet again to discuss its future.

Brixton Academy is one of London’s most iconic music venues and was founded in 1929.

Lambeth Council said:

‘We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night, and are working to support our communities in the wake of this tragedy.

‘The council is also fully playing its role in the investigations that are now underway. We are determined that answers must be found as to why these awful events occurred.

‘The venue is currently closed and we are set to undertake an urgent, in-depth review of its licence, which covers the legal conditions it must meet to run, including its public safety arrangements.’

It comes as the family of Gaby Hutchinson paid tribute to their ‘selfless’ relative.

The 23-year-old, from Gravesend in Kent, died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained in the incident.