Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Britney Spears invited her mother Lynne Spears to get coffee with her months after the singer accused her estranged mother of hiding caffeine throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” Britney wrote alongside a photo of herself taken during a trip to Mexico.

It’s unclear if the singer, who has blasted her mum several times publicly on social media, was shading her mother or genuinely extending an olive branch.

Britney previously accused her mother of “abuse” in a lengthy June Instagram post.

“Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee,” Britney previously wrote after her mother posted a series of text screenshots in an attempt to prove she responded to her daughter’s messages back in 2019.

Britney’s latest post comes after Lynne, 67, apologised over the “pain” that was caused by the conservatorship.