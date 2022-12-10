Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – A bride, Dasplang Rinset Lisa, made a fashion statement at her wedding recently as she wore a black dress with a black veil for the ceremony.

She ditched the usual white gown for her black dress and she rocked it pretty well!

See more photos below