Saturday, 10 December 2022 – A bride, Dasplang Rinset Lisa, made a fashion statement at her wedding recently as she wore a black dress with a black veil for the ceremony.
She ditched the usual white gown for her black dress and she rocked it pretty well!
See more photos below
