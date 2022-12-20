Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Brentford’s striker, Ivan Toney has been hit with 30 more alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

Toney who was charged with breaching betting rules 232 times over a four-year period in November, now faces 262 allegations of wagers placed on games.

If found guilty, the £50million player who has 58 goals in 105 appearances for Brentford including 10 in 14 this season faces a lengthy ban.

A statement from the FA read;

“Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

“In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019. Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response.”

Toney played for Northampton, Peterborough and on loan at four other EFL clubs before joining the Brentford in 2020.

News of the initial charges came days after Toney was left out of England’s World Cup 2022 squad.

Toney has already said he will assist the FA with their enquiries and will not make a comment until after the investigation has been concluded.