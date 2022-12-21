Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto has launched a crackdown on motorists and listed a raft of enforcement measures to be implemented over the holidays.

In a joint presser yesterday, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to crack heavily and without exceptions on those found flouting traffic rules.

He equally revealed that his Ministry will provide police officers with the necessary support to enforce the safety of every Kenyan on the road.

“Our records over the years and investigations that have followed many of these accidents yield overwhelming evidence that many of these accidents are and can be prevented.”

“This is achievable if our road users practice more fidelity to sensible road mannerisms on our roads, observing traffic regulations and a stricter enforcement of and compliance with the relevant traffic rules,” Kindiki urged.

Kindiki outlined the various traffic offences that police officers will crack the whip on.

The offences included speeding, overloading goods and excess passengers, contravening licensed public service vehicle routes and night operation without a valid night travel licence.

Others were operating a PSV without valid licences, operating vehicles without valid inspection, installation of unlawful lights on motor vehicles, drunk driving, and delayed removal of stalled vehicles.

“We expect 100 per cent compliance with the relevant traffic requirements by motorists and other road users. These rules must be observed in their entirety

by all,” Kindiki ordered.

On his part, Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen instructed the Kenya National Highways Authority, (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to heighten surveillance on the roads.

“I urge all Kenyans to exercise vigilance on our roads and play their respective roles in ensuring all of us get to our stations safe and sound,” he added.

The authorities were also directed to ensure all stalled vehicles are towed within one hour to ease traffic. NTSA was further ordered to intensify the Usalama Barabarani programme and awareness campaigns to effect positive behaviour change among road users.

Murkomen equally decried motor vehicle owners and operators overworking drivers while overlooking vehicle servicing during the festive season.

He thus directed private motor vehicle owners, heavy commercial vehicle owners and PSV Saccos to ensure drivers are well rested and vehicles well serviced before taking to the roads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.