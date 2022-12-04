Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Football legend Pele has reportedly been moved to end-of-life palliative care as the Brazilian legend is no longer responding to chemotherapy for his cancer.

Pele was re-admitted on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Sadly, on Saturday, Dec. 3, Brazilian outlet Folha reported that the 82-year-old is no longer responding to the chemotherapy he has been undergoing for bowel cancer since last September, and he will not undergo any further invasive tests or treatments as he is in end-of-life care.

Before Brazil’s match against Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday, fans held up a banner with a message of support to the former striker.

Pele later took to Instagram to thank his fans for the good wishes.

Following announcement Pele is not getting better, Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter to write: “Pray for the King.”