Monday, December 12, 2022 – Brazil football governing body (CBF) will reportedly launch a bid to entice Pep Guardiola into becoming their new head coach.

The Mirror reports that the five-time World Cup champions are searching for a successor to Tite after the 61-year-old stepped down following Brazil’s shock quarter-final exit in Qatar.

The Selecao were knocked out on Friday December 9, by Croatia, who won a tense penalty shootout to set up a semi-final clash with Lionel Messi ‘s Argentina.

Tite stepped down after been in charge for more than six years.

According to CBF, president Ednaldo Rodrigues will contact Guardiola less than a month after he signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The report adds that Brazil know that Guardiola has previously expressed his desire to coach their national team.

That’s because while it’s unlikely they’ll be able to convince the Guardiola to quit his role at the Etihad any time soon, they still want to know his medium and long-term plans.

The 51-year-old’s new deal keeps him in Manchester until the summer of 2025, 12 months before the next World Cup begins.

And with Brazil having no competitive matches until the second half of 2023, the CBF are in no rush to appoint Tite’s successor.

Selecao legend, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, says that his nation made an attempt to tee up Guardiola’s services before the World Cup in Qatar. AS quoted by Catalan media, Ronaldo claimed: “There was interest in Guardiola, it was discussed with Guardiola’s coaching staff, but he preferred to renew the contract with Manchester City. It might be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement, he is the highest-paid coach in the world.”