Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Brazil and Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr, has reportedly filed lawsuit to get out of his £7million-a-year deal with Nike after the sportswear giant gave him old boots last season.

Vinicius, 22, who is representing his country at the World Cup in Qatar, feels unfairly treated by the company.

According to O Globo in Brazil, Vinicius has told his lawyers to attempt to get him out of his deal with the sportswear giant.

As it stands, he is still under contract and continues to wear Nike boots at the World Cup.

Vinicius Jr’s deal with the sportswear manufacturer runs until 2028 and the lawsuit was filed just before the World Cup.

He wore an old version of Nike Mercurial boots during Real Madrid’s run to the Champions League title last season and the rapid attacker thinks Nike should give him more recognition as one of their biggest stars.

He is also said to have not attended a number of Nike company events.

If Vinicius Jr cut ties with Nike, there will no doubt be a scramble for his signature from competitors such as Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.

He will next be in action for the Selecao when they play Croatia on Friday in the World Cup quarter-final.