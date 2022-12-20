Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon continued to fuel dating rumors by celebrating his 59th birthday together over the weekend.

Brad Pitt who turned 59 on Sunday, December 18, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California.

Pitt was dressed casually in a gray button-up, matching slacks and white shoes, while the jewelry executive wore a tan coat with a furry white lining, her hair hanging in front of her shoulders in loose waves.

They first sparked dating rumors in November when they were seen rocking out at a Bono concert together in LA.

Pitt and de Ramon reportedly arrived at the show together before joining up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

They were photographed holding hands as they enjoyed each other’s company.

See photos