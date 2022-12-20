Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A fan at Kizz Daniel’s concert was thrown off stage after inviting himself there without permission.
Kizz Daniel was performing his hit song “Cough” when a fan rushed to the stage and began dancing.
A bouncer is seen trying to get him off the stage but he dribbles the bouncer for a bit.
The bouncer eventually succeeded in getting hold of him and he flung him off stage, eliciting gasps of shock from concertgoers.
See below.
