Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A fan at Kizz Daniel’s concert was thrown off stage after inviting himself there without permission.

Kizz Daniel was performing his hit song “Cough” when a fan rushed to the stage and began dancing.

A bouncer is seen trying to get him off the stage but he dribbles the bouncer for a bit.

The bouncer eventually succeeded in getting hold of him and he flung him off stage, eliciting gasps of shock from concertgoers.

