Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Joseph Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has reportedly died at the age of 31.

The musician was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the United States on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the streaming service TIDAL.

Joseph, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, suffered from asthma his entire life, and he died of an asthma attack, South Florida radio station WZPP reported.

Joseph, who is a Jamaican-American reggae artist, debuted in 2014 releasing an EP called “Comfortable” through iTunes and Spotify.

He also appeared on the Grammy-winning album Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage.

Tidal just posted to Twitter honoring the late artist.

The post read: “Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley.”

The official autopsy results for Joseph’s death have not yet been revealed.