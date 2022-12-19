Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka may be headed for another betrayal come 2027.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies declared that they will support no one but former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for president in 2027.

According to the politicians, mostly from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, after Uhuru’s exit from the Azimio leadership, Raila would definitely be their leader and behind whom they will rally.

However, they stated that their support for the ODM boss would be dependent on his resolve to run for the presidency or not.

To them, Raila is still the preferred candidate for Azimio, who will be facing off with President William Ruto as he seeks re-election in 2027.

“For now, a lot will depend on the party leader, Raila. I can tell you if he decides to run again, some of us will support him. But in his own way, if he decides to support someone else, we will all follow him. He is the leader. So we will be looking up to him to provide the leadership and guidance in terms of the next dispensation,” Jubilee vice chair David Murathe stated.

Murathe’s position was restated by the Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who said;

“Certainly, there would be more people announcing their plan to run in 2027. The fact that Wamalwa and others want to run does not take away the fact that Raila remains our preferred presidential candidate.”

Kalonzo was hoping that 2022 was the last time Raila was vying for the presidency and was eager to inherit his constituency when he retires, but as turns out, Baba could be having other plans going by the statements from Uhuru’s allies.

