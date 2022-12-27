Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Holidaymakers were yesterday dealt a severe blow after the Government of President William Ruto banned all activities, including along the beaches of the Indian Ocean, after 5:30 PM.

Speaking during the meeting with the multi-agency team at the Coast, Ruto, through the Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, insisted that the measures were meant to strengthen the safety of the holidaymakers in the Indian Ocean.

“Starting today at 5:30 pm, we do not expect to find anyone at the ocean seas. Those operating boats for various tourism activities and all other items used for transport should comply with the safety protocols,” Mvurya announced.

“From today, even the life jackets will be inspected to ascertain if they meet the safety standards,” the CS insisted.

Mvurya instructed relevant authorities to enforce the directive both at the Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria to tame accident cases.

While announcing the crackdown on unworthy vessels, the former Kwale Governor insisted that the ministry was aware of some operators overloading their boats due to the high number of holidaymakers.

The ban follows a Christmas boat accident that left two people dead at Pirates Beach in Mombasa on Sunday, December 25.

According to Mombasa County Police Commander Stephen Matu, the two were part of the 15 family members who had boarded the boat when it capsized.

Following the incident, Matu promised to deploy more officers to various facilities and even the Islands.

He further appealed to members of the public to exercise caution while having fun at different beaches along the Indian Ocean.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.