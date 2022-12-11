Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Former Senator Millicent Omanga treated her fans to a tantalizing video dancing to the popular Nimenona hit song by Fari Athmnan.

The well-endowed city politician was dressed in a dera that flaunted her voluptuous body.

She moved to the beat while suggestively shaking her big ‘nyash’ outside her lavish residence.

She was seemingly throwing jabs at those who claim she has added too much weight.

Thirsty men flocked her timeline with all manner of lustful comments.

Omanga is not shy to show off her passion for dancing.

She regularly shares videos shaking what her mama gave her but this latest video has really caused a commotion.

Watch the video.

