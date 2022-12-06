Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Big Brother star, JMK, has been called to bar after graduating from law school.

The reality show star who reintroduced herself with her new title, tweeted;

Allow me to reintroduce myself Z.J. Adedoyin Esq. Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. GOD DID!!! JMK the BARRISTER

See the photos