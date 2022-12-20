Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Big Brother star, Tega, has taken to her Twitter handle to reveal the qualities she desires in a male companion, adding that she doesn’t want the relationship to lead to marriage.
In her words;
”I want a loyal Friend, confidant, crazily in love, companion, a partner, we can have kids, live together, have our lives together, build our lives together, make money even have joint accs, but not married…”
