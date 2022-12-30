Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 30 December 2022 – Big Brother star, Queen Merct Atang, is expecting her first child.
Queen who was a housemate in the Big Brother season six, shared photos from her maternity shoot on her Instagram page and wrote;
See photos below
