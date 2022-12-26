Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – Former Machakos County First lady Lillian Nganga was overly excited after spending the first Christmas as a mother.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a photo bonding with her son ‘Utheri’ and paraded his face to the public for the first time.

“I’ve never been big on Christmas but this year’s Christmas is sooooo special because of this ka little, magical boy here …😍… My Utheri,’’ she wrote.

Netizens flocked to her timeline and gushed over the photo.

“Nowadays Lilian looks more beautiful and younger,” a fan noted.

“Wow! You can have everything in the world but if your womb hasn’t reproduced, then you feel like owning nothing …proud of u mamaa,” another fan added.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.