Friday December 16, 2022 – Ben Gethi is a career criminal, this is no secret.

He masterminded the NYS scandal.

He has continued with his criminal activities.

Early this year, he was found guilty and jailed in a fake IEBC scandal. He, however, managed to pay the fine.

There was a lady, among his accomplices who he was jailed with, by the name Joyce Makena.

He claimed she was his sister yet she is one of his girlfriends.

He lied in court about this and it’s perjury.

He further impregnated one of his slay queens by the name Muthoni who gave birth to their child at AAR Hospital when he was in jail this year.

His love child was sired while he was in jail whereas he has a wife and two kids with a lady who is a doctor at KNH and his wife is the daughter of the Kenyan Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

His wife does not know about this child.

Ben Gethi together with an accomplice known as Benson Njeru Muriria (Embu KANU Chairman) have been conning innocent Kenyans that they can secure lucrative Government tenders, appointments and employment in the military and other disciplined forces.

They have conned many unsuspecting Kenyans and used that money to live lavishly.

During the past administration, Benson Njeru Muriria claimed to be the Personal Assistant to Mama Ngina Kenyatta and used that name to con many Kenyans and foreigners out of their hard earned money.

He also has a pair of handcuffs which he goes around with in his car.

The handcuffs are definitely illegal because he is not a police officer.

Don’t fall prey to their con games