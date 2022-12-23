Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A recent show which singer Bella Shmurda headlined, had quite a dramatic twist following an encounter with an overzealous fan.
The singer who was held intermittently by the overzealous fan who wanted to get a photo, ended up falling off the stage before being helped back up by the audience at the show.
