Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A recent show which singer Bella Shmurda headlined, had quite a dramatic twist following an encounter with an overzealous fan.

The singer who was held intermittently by the overzealous fan who wanted to get a photo, ended up falling off the stage before being helped back up by the audience at the show.

Watch the video below