Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Sky Sports has rated Belgium low in the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, naming them the underachievers of the tournament.

Belgium, rated second by FIFA in its last world ranking in October, exited the World Cup in the group stage after struggling to keep up with other teams in Group F.

Belgium’s opening match was against Canada, who they defeated 1-0, then they lost 2-0 to Morocco and finally drew 0-0 with Croatia, totalling four points which made them fail to make it through to the round of 16.

Sky Sports analyst, Gary Neville, who was quoted on their Instagram page said, “The manner in which they were eliminated, the communications coming out of the camp didn’t feel right.

“I think Belgium fell out of love with each other, having grown old together things got a bit stale and sometimes things need breaking up. Things you would never expect were coming out of the camp.”

They wrote, “Belgium’s body language looked concerning from the first minute against the African underdogs. They controlled possession, but never looked to know what to do with it. It would have all felt very familiar for anyone who lived through England’s years of underperforming. “Morocco had moments of quality, flashes of brilliance through Sofiane Boufal in particular but there was only one reason they won the game – they wanted it more.”