Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Being at the helm of the country’s security docket is not easy as you think.

This was revealed by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, who revealed how his life has changed drastically for him and his family since President William Ruto appointed him to the docket 50 days ago.

During an interview, Kindiki revealed how his first 50 days at the Ministry had changed for him and his family.

Apart from waking up early in the morning, he stated that he could not go to bed before 10:00 pm.

“It is a challenge like no other because every day at 3:30 am, I must be up so that I can get security briefs at 4:00 am every day,” Kindiki stated.

Nonetheless, he expressed that his family was adjusting to the changes, adding that they were supportive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST