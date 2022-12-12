Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 December 2022 – City model Haentel Wanjiru has graduated from a University in London.

The flashy model took to her Instagram account and shared photos proudly rocking her graduation gown.

She noted that it was not easy to run several businesses and study at the same time.

Haentel said that she felt like giving up as she pursued her education but she kept on pressing on.

She thanked everyone who supported her, adding that she is excited to see what the future holds.

Haentel graduated with a Master’s Degree in Science.

The high-end model is dating Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

They have been in a relationship for more than 5 years.

Congratulations to her.

