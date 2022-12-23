Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Barcelona’s Polish star, Robert Lewandowski has been honored with the 2022 Golden Foot Award at a ceremony held in Monaco.

Before accepting the prestigious award at the Grimaldi Forum on Wednesday, Lewandowski, 34, had his footprint molded.

“I am very happy. I am very proud. And for me, it’s a huge honor to win this award, Golden Foot. Because I know that everything what I am doing and I did. I know how hard I have to work for this,” Lewandowski said in a video before the ceremony.

“Also, what is important in our lives (is) that we are trying to do and to be also the good,” he told the ceremony.

Lewandowski, an ex-Bayern Munich forward won multiple German Bundesliga titles, in 2020 earned a UEFA Champions League trophy with the club.

Lewandowski, who helped Poland reach the Qatar World Cup round of 16 before being eliminated by the cup runner-up France, joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich at the start of the season and currently tops the La Liga scoring list with 13 goals.

Türkiye’s Fatih Terim, who previously coached the Turkish national team, Galatasaray, Italy’s Fiorentina, and AC Milan, won the Golden Foot award in the legends category.

Terim secured the 2000 UEFA Cup with Galatasaray and bagged eight Turkish top-tier Super Lig titles as head coach. He was Türkiye’s head coach in the UEFA EURO 96, 2008, and 2016.

The Golden Foot is a prestigious international award that is given to football figures and players for their athletic achievements and personality, and can only be won once.