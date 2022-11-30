Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in 2022, his third year in a row.

The Puerto Rican rapper once again dominated Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s yearly roundup of the artists and songs its users spent the year listening to.

He beat competition from Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and K-Pop icons BTS who made the top five spot.

2022 was blockbuster for the “Moscow Mule” singer as his smash-hit album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which has since been nominated for album of the year at the upcoming Grammys, was also Spotify’s most-streamed album worldwide this year.

To honor Bad Bunny’s achievement, Spotify said it would turn its heart icon into the design seen on the album art for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” a version of which appeared as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

In the US, Drake topped Spotify’s charts as the most-streamed artist of the year, followed by Swift. Kanye West, widely criticized for making antisemitic comments over the last several weeks, also appeared in the top five.

Harry Styles earned a top spot this year, too. His single “As It Was” from the Grammy-nominated album “Harry’s House” was the most-streamed song of the year worldwide.

Bad Bunny’s songs also appeared in the worldwide top five tracks, with the singles “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó” clocking in at fourth and fifth, respectively.

TikTok star Steve Lacy made his first appearance in the Spotify Wrapped rankings this year, with his song “Bad Habit” being the third most-streamed song in the US. Also present were Glass Animals and rapper Jack Harlow, whose songs “Heat Waves” and “First Class” first gained traction online.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Most-Streamed Artists in the US

Drake

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Kanye West

The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

“Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo

”=” by Ed Sheeran

“Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Songs in the US

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon

“First Class” by Jack Harl