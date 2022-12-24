Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has suffered a severe blow in his efforts to return sanity within Nairobi estates.

This is after Nairobi County Assembly overturned his order on the closure of nightclubs in the city’s residential estates.

In the report, the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) noted that the order had affected a number of businesses including those that were compliant.

The lawmakers explained that their decision was based on complaints that had been lodged at the assembly by the Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (PERAK).

MCAs indicated that the order could only take effect once outstanding issues between club owners and the county government had been sorted out.

Key among them was the determination of areas legally constituted as residential and those that are not.

“The County Executive Department of Urban Planning should come up with a clear definition of a residential area and commercial area,” read the report in part.

However, the club owners were also directed to sort out issues regarding parking and rowdiness in the entertainment areas.

In this regard, they were given one month to draft guidelines to govern the sector.

On the other hand, they were also asked to soundproof the entertainment joints within the next year.

Previously the governor maintained that the order would be enforced even as he urged club owners to make investments within the CBD.

“Bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate within the specified time and control noise emanating from their premises. Specifically, playing of music must stop by 10pm,” he stated.

The closure of nightclubs in estates was effected on November 25.

