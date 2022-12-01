Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Bachelor Nation stars, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are moving in together after one month of dating.

“It’s Nashville for us,” Grippo, who lives in New York City, revealed during a joint interview in a recent episode of The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall. He also added “I think that’s the step that we’re taking right now is moving in together.”

When asked about marriage, the former “Bachelorette” contestant admitted he sees his relationship with Fuller “going that route.”

“We could be in the same room for days on end and really not get sick of one another and we’re growing day by day. I see it going that route [of marriage],” Grippo admitted. “I want that. I know that’s important to her. I want to be able to take that step with her.”

The pair are also making family a priority in their relationship. Fuller shared that her boyfriend has already come to Boston to meet her family and “they love him.”

“It was great. I loved them and that’s so important to me getting along with each other’s families,” Grippo shared. “I just have such a close knit family that I want her to be super involved with them and I want to be able to love hers and vice versa.”

The former The Bachelorette cast member also added “I’m meeting her parents in a couple of weeks and then she’s coming home with me to Jersey for Christmas.”

The new couple are also working on protecting their relationship after going Instagram official on Thanksgiving and making an appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.