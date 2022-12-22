Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Baby Sagini was reunited with his mother after she was released from police custody.

In the company of the police, Maureen Nyaboke was allowed to visit her son at the Kisii Eye hospital even as the three-year-old was put under protective custody.

The police explained that Baby Sagini and his sister had been put under the protection of the police as they feared for the life of the children given the incident that caused an uproar among Kenyans.

Various reports intimated that the family was transferred to an undisclosed location in Nairobi for fear of possible retaliation from the family.

The police indicated that the mother was released after she was grilled by detectives based in Kisii over her involvement in the matter.

During the interrogations, the mother was questioned about her whereabouts on the fateful day when Sagini’s eyes were gouged out.

According to the police, Nyaboke left the two children at their home as she went to work.

Meanwhile, detectives stated that they would finalize their preliminary investigations against two suspects that had been arrested earlier in the week.

Police intimated that the two suspects would be arraigned before a court of law on Friday, December 23 to take a plea.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.