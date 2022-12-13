Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has for once admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the August 9th presidential election in a free and fair manner.

In an exclusive interview with NTV’s Kennedy Muriithi, Babu Owino said Raila lost the election when the Supreme Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative unconstitutional.

“We lost the election after we lost the BBI. All these others were just additional information of how and why Azimio lost,” Babu Owino stated.

He said after the BBI was declared null and void, a mass exodus began in Azimio and this is the reason why Ruto thrashed Raila Odinga during the hotly contested election.

“All political parties supported BBI and even signed the document but the moment BBI failed, a mass exodus was witnessed, especially from Azimio,” Babu said.

He also described Ruto as a smart politician who outsmarted Azimio and the deep state during the hotly contested election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.