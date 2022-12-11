Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has divulged intimate information regarding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s loss in the August polls.

The ODM lawmaker revealed that were it not for inaction by former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Raila would be president today.

According to him, things were not looking up regarding the presidential vote and wanted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati arrested.

He noted that Chebukati had worked in cahoots with the Azimio rivals to bungle the election.

To bar the alleged machinations from going on, Chebukati was supposed to be apprehended.

With Chebukati behind bars, his vice Juliana Cherera would proceed to announce Raila Odinga as the duly elected president.

But Kibicho refused to arrest Chebukati, leading to Raila’s loss.

“There is a day I called Kibicho and told him that the way things were moving, we needed to act very fast. He asked me what to do and then I told him to arrest Chebukati immediately. Kibicho asked me to stop the war. I then wondered if he was party to that,” he said.

“I doubted if he (Kibicho) was really on our side. I told him it was for him to arrest Chebukati. I learned this was indeed a fake deep state,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.