Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be in charge as President William Ruto jets out of the country on a mission to the USA.

In a statement released yesterday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed announced that the state visit would last three days.

The Spokesperson explained that the Head of State will be attending the US-Africa Leaders Summit, where he is also expected to give a keynote speech.

“The President will deliver a statement on ‘The Future of Africa’s Trade and Investment Relations with the US’, and address the summit on partnering in Agenda 2063, and specifically on a ‘Peaceful and Secure Africa’,” the statement read in part.

Hussein further explained that the summit will allow African leaders to shape the continent’s partnership with the US in a range of sectors including trade, the economy, security, and political relations.

Ruto will also hold discussions with American President Joe Biden to bolster the support and recovery measures it offers to Africa in the phase of global health pandemics and the climate change crisis.

The continental heads of government will also push for the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

In addition, the head of state would engage in bilateral talks with President Biden’s administration touching on economic ties, regional peace, security, and multilateral co-operation.

“Ruto will advocate the conclusion of the Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Agreement and support African countries’ push to expand US-Africa trade relations through the renewal of AGOA,” Mohamed explained.

The departure comes just days after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also left the country for the US tour.

