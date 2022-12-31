Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has flagged fuel stations that were selling adulterated or export-bound motor fuels in the local market.

“During the period Oct-Dec 2022, 5,044 tests were conducted at 1,040 petroleum sites.”

“From the tests, 1,033 (99.33 per cent) sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from 7 sites (0.67 per cent) turned out to be non-compliant,” EPRA revealed in the public notice.

Joy Filling Station at Kombani Junction in Kwale County was found offering for sale Super Petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene.

The pump station was subsequently closed but later reopened after it complied with EPRA standards and also paid a fine amounting to Ksh70,000.

Remuki Filling Station, Gitongo in Tharaka Nithi was found to be selling Super Petrol containing high Sulphur content. The pump has been closed until it complies with set standards by the authority.

“Jey-EM Filling Station, Ngara in Nairobi after tests revealed it was selling Diesel adulterated wit Kerosene.”

“The fuel also had a high Sulphur content and the station has been subsequently closed,” EPRA announced.

Another station that was closed but later reopened is Glorius Filling Station, Kwa Vonza in Kitui.

The station was selling super petrol adulterated with kerosene but rectified and paid a fine amounting to KSh150,000.

Another petrol station in Kitui County was found selling diesel meant for export. The Kwa Kalekye Filling Station fuel pumps were sealed and closed by EPRA.

In Meru, Jackson Thuranira Filling Station was closed after tests revealed that it was selling contaminated Super Petrol.

Lastly, EPRA sealed and closed Moonlight Filling Station in Kisumu County for selling domestic kerosene with diluted markers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.