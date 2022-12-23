Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Toni Tone has shared advice that her mother gave her about marriage.

The author said her mother told her to marry someone she is physically attracted to, that way even when she is angry with the person, their looks will make it easier to deal with them.

“Someone who is not fine to you will just make you angrier,” she added.

For some reason, her post went viral and started a debate, with many asking if physically unattractive people do not deserve love too.

Some went as far as insulting Toni’s boyfriend’s look.