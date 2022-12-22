Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Attorney General Justin Bedan Muturi has disclosed that he held talks with President William Ruto after learning that the head of state was planning to amend the current constitution.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Muturi revealed that he held talks with the President after learning that there are plans to change the constitution to cap the number of court of appeal Judges at 50, which is an increase in the current number.

However, Muturi disagreed with the suggestion as made by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to amend the law to have fifty court of appeal Judges as it might lead to the need to amend the constitution every time in case there is a need to increase the number.

He, instead, advised President William Ruto against the idea and implored him that the law should be amended to have seventy court of appeal Judges to tame the need for unnecessary Constitutional Amendments that may be costly to his government and dangerous.

“The JSC had proposed 50 judges in the appellate court. But I had a chat with the President and advised him that it is better to have the number capped at 70 because you don’t have to keep on amending the law every time,” Muturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST