Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Big Brother reality star, Kate Jones, popularly known as Ka3na, has said she is not giving up on love despite her failed marriage.

The mother of one ended her marriage to her British husband and relocated to London with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, December 11, she said aside money, there is nothing sweeter than being in love.

“Will never give up on love,” she added.

See