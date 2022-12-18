Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Singer Asake has reacted to the passing of a 33-year-old lady called Rebecca Ikumelo, who died yesterday from injuries she sustained in the stampede that took place at his concert at the Brixton O2 Academy last Thursday, December 14.

In a post shared on social media, Asake stated that he was devastated by her passing.

He expressed his sincere condolences to her loved ones and asked everyone to keep her family in their prayers.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.” he wrote

The Metropolitan Police says two other women, aged 21 and 23, are still in critical condition.

