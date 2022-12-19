Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – As millions of Kenyans continue to grapple with soaring inflation, President William Ruto was on Sunday spotted in Qatar watching the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Ruto, with a huge delegation from Kenya, was spotted alongside Paul Kagame and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Among those who accompanied Ruto to the Arab nation is Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika, among other senior government officials.

At the end of the match, which saw Argentina defeat France on penalties, Ruto took to social media congratulating Argentina on the win.

“Congratulations Argentina for winning the World Cup. My African team at the World Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home,” Ruto said.

However, the presence of Ruto at the World Cup finals generated reactions on social media as some suggested he could be the reason France lost.

Other Kenyans wondered why the president would decide to attend the finals when the economy was doing poorly.

