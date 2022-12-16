Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – A woman has said that marriages collapse nowadays because women make their children the number one priority.

“As a married woman your husband should be your number one priority, not even your kids . Most married women neglect their husbands and shift all their attention towards their kids. Marriages these days collapse because of that.The bible said man and woman shall become one flesh.”

She said in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 15.