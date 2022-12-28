Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Music star, Ariana Grande sent gifts to sick children across Manchester, England this Christmas.

The “Positions” singer, 29, donated gifts to kids being treated at the city’s hospitals and drew huge thanks from healthcare workers.

Grande is tragically tied to Manchester and its hospitals as a result of the May 22, 2017 suicide bombing at her concert, which killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

The Grammy winner has continued to honor the city ever since. In 2021, she honored the memory of the tragedy by sharing a note with all of the victims’ names.

“Thank you Ariana,” the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH) posted on Twitter alongside photos of Santa and candy cane-themed wrapped gifts. “We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.”

Along with RMCH, the gifts “were distributed to babies, children and teenagers” at Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital, the facility added.

Months after the 2017 terror attack, Grande explained to fans that the life-changing tragedy taught her resilience and not to take life for granted.

Grande shared a heartfelt note ahead of the tragedy’s three-year anniversary in May 2020.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” Grande shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend,” she continued. “My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always.”