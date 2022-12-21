Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has continued mocking French striker, Kylian Mbappe days after winning the 2022 World Cup with other Argentine stars.

Though Mbappe got four goals against Martinez in the World Cup’s final played on Sunday, December 18, the goalkeeper helped Argentina secure its third World Cup title by making some big saves throughout the match and in the penalty kicks.

The “beef” between Martinez and Mbappe can be traced back to before the World Cup even began. Mbappé said that European nations had an advantage at the World Cup because the quality of football in Europe is higher than in South America.

Martinez who had earlier declared a minute silence for Mbappe while also declaring that the French striker is dead during Argentina’s dressing room celebration on Sunday, was spotted carrying around a baby doll with Mbappe’s face during Argentina’s trophy parade on Tuesday, December 20.

The goalkeeper was spotted with the doll while standing next to Mbappe’s PSG teammate, Lionel Messi.