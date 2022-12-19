Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez called for a “minute silence” for French star, Kylian Mbappe, during their indoor celebration after winning the World Cup for the third time after 36 years.

This is coming after the comment Mbappe made about South American football. The French footballer had said, “The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

However, during Argentina’s dressing room celebration, Martinez halted the party where the teammates were singing ‘A minute of silence’ as he exuberantly chanted: “For Mbappe who is dead!”. His teammates laughed to this before starting off another round of celebration.

Many have stated that he was just being “small-minded” as Mbappe got three goals past him to push the game to a penalty shootout after extra time.