Sunday, 18 December 2022 – A Lionel Messi inspired Argentina beat a Kylian Mbappe energized France following a dramatic 3-3 draw in full time that climaxed with a penalty win for Argentina.

Lionel Messi’s 108th-minute strike was not enough to give Argentina the deserved win after Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty in the 118th minute to bring the game level to 3-3 at the extra time in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final on Sunday December 18.

In the 23rd-minute Argentina captain, Lionel Messi scored a penalty putting France on the backdoor and after another impressive spell of good football by Argentina, a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

With the goal still at 2-0 with over 20 minutes of the second half played, France hit back in the second half as Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and equalised with an acrobatic volley just 90 seconds later.

Argentina scored again through Lionel Messi in extra time before Mbappe equalized again just before the end of the second half of extra time making the score 3-3 after extra time.

Moving on to penalties, Argentina came out tops with a 4-2 win after France missed two of their penalties.

Messi’s final World Cup game for his country sees him claim the trophy that alluded him throughout his career.. This is the first time that Argentina lifts the world cup trophy in 36 years when Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

See the photos below and watch the videos

What a final to watch! Well deserved Argentina and Messi remains the GOAT 🐐 !!! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5CyYO6bLf0 — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 18, 2022