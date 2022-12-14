Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A masterclass play from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez Alvarez on Tuesday December 13, has helped Argentina beat Croatia 3-0, to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, taking place in Qatar.

The Argentine team started the semi-final match slow, but later took control of the game as star player and captain, Messi, put his team ahead with a 34th-minute penalty after Croatia goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic tripped Alvarez as he chased a long ball.

Croatia, which came from behind to beat Japan and Brazil on penalties in the last two rounds, tried to hit back in the second half but failed to open any real cracks in a determined Argentine defence.

Julian Alvarez in the second half, scored two beautiful goals after fantastic passes from Messi, to give Argentina a 3-0 victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Messi has now scored 96 goals for Argentina, extending his national record: 44 Friendlies (51 games) 28 World Cup Qualifiers (60 games) 13 Copa América (34 games) 11 FIFA World Cup (25 games).

The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986, and they last played a World Cup final in the 2014 edition, which they lost to eventual champions, Germany.

Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday December 18.