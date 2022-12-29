Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, is set to renew his contract with La Albiceleste following his successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Scaloni has been the coach of the Argentine national football team since 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli’s exit.

Scaloni has won the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, the 2022 Copa Finalissima (Copa America champions vs Euros champions), and the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation time on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The President of the Argentina Football Association (AFA), Claudia Tapia says he is confident that Scaloni will extend his contract with the team.

“Scaloni is the coach of the Argentine national team,” Tapia said in an interview with Tyc Sports as quoted by Sport.news.am

“We’re both men of our word, we agree on our word. He went on a trip to Spain for a passport issue and when I return to the country we will talk as we did until yesterday.”