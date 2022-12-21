Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Some Argentina fans went at extreme lengths to express their hate for French footballer, Kylian Mbappe, by burning a coffin with his face during the World Cup trophy celebrations.

Over 4 million Argentines turned out for the open-top bus parade through the streets of Buenos Aires, though it had to be halted for safety reasons due to some fans attempting to jump onto the bus from above.

A viral video shared from the celebration which was shared on social media, showed some Argentina fans holding up a coffin that contained a cross and a picture of Mbappe.

It was set ablaze while the fans jumped up and down and chanted. The clip was posted by Get French Football news, with the caption:

“Argentinians with a lovely 24th birthday present for Kylian Mbappé here.”

